Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $79,177.95 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Trading of Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 8,769.9% in the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 2,918,196 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885,296 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $15,689,000. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $11,004,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 3,357.7% in the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 297,500 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,070,000 after purchasing an additional 288,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 108.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 550,081 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,779,000 after purchasing an additional 285,737 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

