Insider Selling: Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) CEO Sells $79,177.95 in Stock

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total value of $79,177.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares in the company, valued at $27,436,263.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $36.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.95 and a 1 year high of $36.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.38 and a beta of 0.93.
A number of analysts recently commented on SUPN shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com downgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd.
Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.
