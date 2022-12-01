Insider Selling: WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD) Senior Officer Sells C$513,491.49 in Stock

WildBrain Ltd. (TSE:WILD – Get Rating) Senior Officer Aaron Ames sold 200,098 shares of WildBrain stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.57, for a total value of C$513,491.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$809,561.68.

WildBrain Stock Performance

Shares of TSE WILD opened at C$3.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 205.01, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.88. WildBrain Ltd. has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$3.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$519.35 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$5.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Cormark decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.75 to C$3.30 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

WildBrain Company Profile

WildBrain Ltd. develops, produces, and distributes films and television programs worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Content Business and Canadian Television Broadcasting. It focuses on children's and family content, including animated series; and provides production services, as well as operates children's ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) channels on YouTube and other AVOD platforms.

Read More

