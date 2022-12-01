Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Insignia Systems from a d rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $8.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.64. Insignia Systems has a 12 month low of $4.93 and a 12 month high of $35.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.75.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ISIG. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insignia Systems during the second quarter worth about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

