InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,115 shares during the period. Caterpillar makes up about 1.1% of InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $27,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Caterpillar by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,223,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,745,224,000 after purchasing an additional 663,885 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,494,751 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,354,582,000 after purchasing an additional 992,608 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in Caterpillar by 51.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 20,124,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,484,176,000 after purchasing an additional 6,861,936 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,697,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $601,019,000 after buying an additional 98,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,342,941 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $522,054,000 after purchasing an additional 262,000 shares during the last quarter. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Price Performance

NYSE:CAT traded down $2.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $233.54. 74,313 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,125,584. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.13. The company has a market cap of $121.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.60 and a 52-week high of $239.85.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $14.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.34 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 13.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 21st. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 34.86%.

Insider Activity

In other Caterpillar news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 1,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.28, for a total value of $447,035.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,056,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. Tigress Financial decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $282.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their price target on Caterpillar to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $221.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Caterpillar from $143.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $226.40.

Caterpillar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading

