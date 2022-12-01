InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New Investment in Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DSTL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 370,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,350,000. InterOcean Capital Group LLC owned 1.97% of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $117,000. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 50,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF by 31.8% during the second quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 981,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,989,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the period.

Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.12. The stock had a trading volume of 225 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,309. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.50. Distillate U.S. Fundamental Stability & Value ETF has a 1-year low of $36.33 and a 1-year high of $46.88.

