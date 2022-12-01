Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,108 shares during the quarter. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for approximately 1.1% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $14,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 12,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,477,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,604,000 after acquiring an additional 300,322 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 307.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 380.3% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 22,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after buying an additional 17,747 shares in the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LYV traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.37. 30,671 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,354,697. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.85, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.05 and a twelve month high of $126.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 1,222.70%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on LYV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $90.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.38.

Insider Transactions at Live Nation Entertainment

In other news, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $343,886,556.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 312,000 shares of company stock worth $26,640,900 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.01% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

