Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Has $15.08 Million Stock Position in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI – Get Rating) by 87.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 450,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,000 shares during the period. CVR Energy makes up 1.2% of Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.45% of CVR Energy worth $15,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CVI. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in CVR Energy in the second quarter worth $56,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $79,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in CVR Energy in the first quarter worth $91,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in CVR Energy by 28.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in CVR Energy by 27.2% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,763 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVI traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $37.39. 9,414 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,887. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $43.61. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.52.

CVR Energy Announces Dividend

CVR Energy ( NYSE:CVI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.12. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.25 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CVR Energy, Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. CVR Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVI has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CVR Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut CVR Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

CVR Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVR Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. It operates in two segments, Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The Petroleum segment refines and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

Featured Stories

