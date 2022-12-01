Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 200,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,295,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.24% of HealthEquity as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 701.3% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in HealthEquity in the second quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in HealthEquity by 30.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,957,270. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,148,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Larry L. Trittschuh sold 11,526 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $806,820.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,957,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,648 shares of company stock worth $3,355,690. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HealthEquity stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,448 shares, compared to its average volume of 808,752. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.13.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $206.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.40 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HQY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of HealthEquity from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $64.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.64.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Recommended Stories

