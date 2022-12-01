Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 111,867 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 111,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,711,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Penske Automotive Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 33.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Shares of NYSE PAG traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $126.36. 6,037 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 394,596. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.78. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.58 and a 1-year high of $131.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 5.14%. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

