Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH – Get Rating) by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 692,645 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 209,049 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC owned 0.33% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1,465.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 7,281 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $94,000. Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DRH shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.67.

Shares of DRH stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.47. 21,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,562,325. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $7.18 and a 12-month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22 and a beta of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

