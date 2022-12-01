Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NASDAQ BSMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 13,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.

Get Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 293,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,414,000 after buying an additional 80,711 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $356,000. Vista Finance LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 42.2% during the third quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $77,000.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.