Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,400 shares, an increase of 87.0% from the October 31st total of 98,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.8 days.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
NASDAQ BSMM traded down $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $25.33. 13,004 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,508. Invesco BulletShares has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $25.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.29 and a 200-day moving average of $25.30.
Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.017 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 21st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMM)
- Are the Short Sellers Still Right About Mullen Automotive stock?
- La-Z-Boy Reclines To More Comfortable Levels
- Is Apple Going To Rally Into Year End?
- Is The Recovery Rally Here For SoFi?
- Will Easing Of Covid Rules Slash Risk For Chinese EV Maker NIO?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.