Investors Purchase High Volume of Momentive Global Put Options (NASDAQ:MNTV)

Momentive Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders bought 48,067 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,024% compared to the average daily volume of 4,275 put options.

Momentive Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTV traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.86. 3,150,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,927,975. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Momentive Global has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $22.56. The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.38.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $121.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.50 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 37.13%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Momentive Global will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Momentive Global

In other Momentive Global news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 188,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,299.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Alexander J. Lurie sold 19,356 shares of Momentive Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total value of $156,202.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,471,998 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,023.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 5,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $42,649.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 188,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,299.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 36,004 shares of company stock valued at $291,274. 17.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNTV. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Momentive Global in the second quarter worth $175,000. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Momentive Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $21,688,000. Sachem Head Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Momentive Global by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sachem Head Capital Management LP now owns 6,965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,000 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Momentive Global during the 1st quarter worth about $2,571,000. Finally, Steph & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Momentive Global by 23.0% during the second quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on MNTV. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Momentive Global from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Momentive Global from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Momentive Global from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Momentive Global from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.25.

Momentive Global Company Profile

Momentive Global Inc provides Software-as-a-Service solutions that help businesses turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products under the SurveyMonkey brand, that enable customers to listen and take action on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to leverage in-the-moment customer feedback to engage and retain their customers; GetFeedback Essentials provides companies the tools to launch customer experience programs quickly by gathering feedback via email and across their websites, analyzing it in one place, and integrating with their Salesforce CRM platform; GetFeedback Pro, includes the Essentials features and adds feedback collection channels, advanced analytics, automation, and additional pre-built integrations; and GetFeedback Ultimate, comprises the GetFeedback Pro features and adds mobile apps as a feedback collection channel and enables single sign-on.

Featured Stories

