IOTA (MIOTA) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00001249 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar. IOTA has a total market cap of $588.80 million and approximately $8.55 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get IOTA alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005912 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About IOTA

IOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org.

Buying and Selling IOTA

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes 'beyond blockchain' through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT).The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens.IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units):”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for IOTA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IOTA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.