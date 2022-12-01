IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF (NASDAQ:CSML – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,900 shares, a decrease of 25.4% from the October 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

CSML stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.85. The stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,279. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72. IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.70 and a fifty-two week high of $37.50.

IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.107 per share. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is a positive change from IQ Chaikin U.S. Small Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th.

