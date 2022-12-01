iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) is Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s 4th Largest Position

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 128,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,236 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up 6.0% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $10,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHY. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $5,073,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 266.9% during the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares during the period.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $81.29 on Thursday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $80.56 and a 52 week high of $85.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.06.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.