iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Acquired by Pensionmark Financial Group LLC

Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 475 shares during the quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13,298.8% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,595,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,568,599 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,298,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,467,000 after buying an additional 762,277 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 76.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 856,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,243,000 after buying an additional 371,613 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,038.3% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 385,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,322,000 after buying an additional 367,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,772,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,656,000 after buying an additional 342,477 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.72 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.25. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.68 and a fifty-two week high of $152.65.

