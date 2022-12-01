iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Short Interest Up 46.4% in November

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,620,000 shares, a growth of 46.4% from the October 31st total of 17,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,468,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ TLT traded up $2.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $105.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,519,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,702,281. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $155.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.41 and its 200-day moving average is $108.92.
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
See Also
