iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.34.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
