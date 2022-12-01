iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,200 shares, an increase of 139.7% from the October 31st total of 102,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.6 days.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IBTJ stock traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $22.05. The company had a trading volume of 7,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,980. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.27. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $21.03 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.058 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IBTJ. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 418,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000.

