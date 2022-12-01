iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Purchased by Wade G W & Inc.

Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,330 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the quarter. Wade G W & Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $1,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 3,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,485,000 after acquiring an additional 148,584 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 63,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 309,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,268,000 after acquiring an additional 7,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 4,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA DSI opened at $76.78 on Thursday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 12-month low of $64.72 and a 12-month high of $93.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

