iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by Midwest Professional Planners LTD.

Midwest Professional Planners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,951 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Midwest Professional Planners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 60,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,442 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 40.2% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 57.6% during the second quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,069,000. Finally, Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.4% during the second quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 14,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,480,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $188.41 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.75. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.50 and a fifty-two week high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

