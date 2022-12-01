iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 235,243 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 1,508,788 shares.The stock last traded at $256.66 and had previously closed at $257.00.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $237.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $240.19.

Get iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 45,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,232,000 after buying an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,078,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,291,000 after purchasing an additional 109,286 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 38,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 140.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after purchasing an additional 9,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.