Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.28 Per Share

Israel Discount Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:ISDAY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, December 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.2784 per share on Wednesday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This is a positive change from Israel Discount Bank’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Israel Discount Bank Stock Performance

Shares of ISDAY opened at $55.41 on Thursday. Israel Discount Bank has a fifty-two week low of $47.72 and a fifty-two week high of $69.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.72.

Israel Discount Bank Company Profile

Israel Discount Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Israel, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Retail Banking, Middle Market Banking, Corporate Banking, Financial Operations, Discount Capital, Discount Bancorp, Israel Credit Cards Company, and Other segments.

