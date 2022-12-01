ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Receives $355.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

ITM Power Plc (OTCMKTS:ITMPF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $355.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ITMPF shares. Societe Generale started coverage on ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on ITM Power from GBX 420 ($5.02) to GBX 280 ($3.35) in a report on Friday, September 16th. Citigroup cut ITM Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut ITM Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th.

ITMPF stock opened at $1.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08. ITM Power has a fifty-two week low of $0.84 and a fifty-two week high of $6.26.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, Australia, rest of Europe, and the United States. It offers HGas1SP, HGas3SP, 3MEP CUBE, and 2GEP Skid. The company is also involved in the development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment, automotive fuel, hydrogen, electrolyser solutions, and hydrogen storage solutions.

