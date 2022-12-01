Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) Director Sells C$157,010.00 in Stock

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN – Get Rating) Director Louis Kabamba Watum sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.22, for a total value of C$157,010.00.

Ivanhoe Mines Price Performance

TSE IVN opened at C$12.04 on Thursday. Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$6.41 and a twelve month high of C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 20.86 and a current ratio of 21.86. The stock has a market capitalization of C$14.62 billion and a PE ratio of 28.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$8.97.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

About Ivanhoe Mines

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Read More

