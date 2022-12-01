J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSNSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,780,900 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the October 31st total of 6,247,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,224.1 days.

OTCMKTS:JSNSF remained flat at $2.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.48. J Sainsbury has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $4.01.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail – Food, Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

