Jack Nielsen Sells 21,333 Shares of Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 21,333 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.82, for a total value of $1,233,474.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,792,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,487,096.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 1st, Jack Nielsen sold 65,652 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $3,939,120.00.

On Monday, November 21st, Jack Nielsen sold 24,898 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.08, for a total value of $1,421,177.84.

On Friday, November 18th, Jack Nielsen sold 20,800 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,185,600.00.

On Monday, November 14th, Jack Nielsen sold 58,667 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.70, for a total value of $3,443,752.90.

Harmony Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.00. 455,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,289. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.54 and a fifty-two week high of $61.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.85. Harmony Biosciences had a return on equity of 62.83% and a net margin of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $117.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. As a group, analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HRMY. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 145.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 14,877 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 3,097.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 19,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 12,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 4,363 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Harmony Biosciences by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. 81.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRMY shares. TheStreet upgraded Harmony Biosciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Harmony Biosciences from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Harmony Biosciences Company Profile

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

