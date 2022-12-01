JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $207,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.
JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 71,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,739. The company has a market cap of $180.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
JAKKS Pacific Company Profile
JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.
Read More
