JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) Short Interest Update

JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,400 shares, a growth of 30.3% from the October 31st total of 61,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JAKKS Pacific

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $110,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $165,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $207,000. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of JAKKS Pacific in the third quarter worth $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

JAKKS Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAKK traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.58. 71,640 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,739. The company has a market cap of $180.67 million, a PE ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200 day moving average of $18.09. JAKKS Pacific has a 52-week low of $7.50 and a 52-week high of $27.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JAKKS Pacific Company Profile

A number of brokerages have commented on JAKK. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JAKKS Pacific to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on JAKKS Pacific to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on JAKKS Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

JAKKS Pacific, Inc develops, produces, markets, sells, and distributes toys, consumables, and electronics and related products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Toys/Consumer Products and Costumes. The company offers action figures and accessories, such as licensed characters; toy vehicles and accessories; dolls and accessories, including small, large, fashion, and baby dolls based on licenses, as well as infant and pre-school products; private label products; and foot-to-floor ride-on products, inflatable environments, tents, and wagons.

