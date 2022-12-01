Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in November

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,500 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the October 31st total of 1,093,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.

Japan Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $20.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $21.56.

About Japan Tobacco

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

