Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF) Short Interest Up 127.8% in November

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,491,500 shares, an increase of 127.8% from the October 31st total of 1,093,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 174,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.3 days.
Japan Tobacco Stock Performance
Shares of Japan Tobacco stock remained flat at $20.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.49. Japan Tobacco has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $21.56.
About Japan Tobacco
