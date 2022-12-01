Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY) Trading 0.7% Higher

Japan Tobacco Inc. (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 0.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.30. 45,489 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 124,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.23.

Japan Tobacco Trading Up 0.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.74.

Get Japan Tobacco alerts:

Japan Tobacco (OTCMKTS:JAPAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.08. Japan Tobacco had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Japan Tobacco Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Japan Tobacco Company Profile

Japan Tobacco Inc, a tobacco company, manufactures and sells tobacco products, prescription drugs, and processed foods in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Domestic Tobacco, International Tobacco, Pharmaceutical, and Processed Food. It offers tobacco products, such as cigarettes, cigars, pipe tobacco, oral tobacco, waterpipe tobacco, kretek, and fine cut products under the Winston, Camel, MEVIUS, and LD brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.