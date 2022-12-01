Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Alcoa Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:AA)

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Alcoa in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.59 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.53. The consensus estimate for Alcoa’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Alcoa’s FY2025 earnings at $8.33 EPS.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). Alcoa had a positive return on equity of 22.27% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alcoa Stock Performance

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on AA. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alcoa in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Alcoa from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. TheStreet cut Alcoa from a “b-” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alcoa from $75.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.42.

NYSE:AA opened at $50.13 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Alcoa has a 12-month low of $33.55 and a 12-month high of $98.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter valued at $318,670,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Alcoa during the 1st quarter worth $317,854,000. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $213,821,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Alcoa during the 1st quarter valued at about $133,359,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Alcoa by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,760,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,137 shares during the last quarter.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently -47.62%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Featured Stories

