JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates €32.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Vonovia (ETR:VNA – Get Rating) received a €32.00 ($32.99) price objective from research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 36.23% from the company’s previous close.

VNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €35.00 ($36.08) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Warburg Research set a €48.00 ($49.48) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €30.00 ($30.93) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. UBS Group set a €26.00 ($26.80) target price on Vonovia in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €30.00 ($30.93) price objective on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 24th.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Trading Down 1.3 %

Vonovia stock opened at €23.49 ($24.22) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.72, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €22.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion and a PE ratio of 14.77. Vonovia has a 52 week low of €18.59 ($19.16) and a 52 week high of €51.30 ($52.89).

Vonovia Company Profile

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through five segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Deutsche Wohnen. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.