JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Price Target to GBX 1,200

Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,100 ($13.16) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Fevertree Drinks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,600 ($19.14) to GBX 1,200 ($14.36) in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 900 ($10.77) to GBX 935 ($11.19) in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Fevertree Drinks from GBX 700 ($8.37) to GBX 800 ($9.57) in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,485.00.

Fevertree Drinks Trading Up 5.2 %

Shares of Fevertree Drinks stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.42. The stock had a trading volume of 975 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,871. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.39. Fevertree Drinks has a fifty-two week low of $8.81 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36.

About Fevertree Drinks

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, Clementine tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, and cola distillers.

