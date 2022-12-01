JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Position Lifted by West Michigan Advisors LLC

West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.2% of West Michigan Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. West Michigan Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,321,000 after buying an additional 99,636 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.5% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 474,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,671,000 after buying an additional 77,353 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $2,455,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.0% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 323,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,073,000 after buying an additional 29,408 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 293.4% in the first quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 7,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

JPM stock traded down $2.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $135.72. The stock had a trading volume of 224,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,924,318. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $101.28 and a 1-year high of $169.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.33 and a 200 day moving average of $119.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $398.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. The company had revenue of $32.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

JPM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group set a $124.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.90.

In other news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total value of $3,880,031.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,964 shares of company stock valued at $4,936,426. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

