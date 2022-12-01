JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Target Price to GBX 7,500

Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 8,500 ($101.69) to GBX 7,500 ($89.72) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($98.10) to GBX 7,050 ($84.34) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,900 ($106.47) to GBX 8,200 ($98.10) in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Reckitt Benckiser Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7,590.00.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS RBGLY traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.00. 465,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,061,258. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.78. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a twelve month low of $12.71 and a twelve month high of $17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

