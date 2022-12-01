Jubilee Metals Group (OTC:JUBPF) Stock Price Down 6.9%

Shares of Jubilee Metals Group PLC (OTC:JUBPF – Get Rating) were down 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.13 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 3,900 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 22,056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.16.

Jubilee Metals Group Trading Down 12.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

Jubilee Metals Group Company Profile

Jubilee Metals Group plc operates as a diversified metals processing and recovery company. It operates through four segments: Metals Processing, Business Development, Exploration, and Corporate. The company explores for platinum group metals, such as platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, osmium, and gold; and chrome, lead, zinc, vanadium, copper, and cobalt ores.

