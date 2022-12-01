JUST (JST) Price Up 2.7% This Week

JUST (JST) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 1st. JUST has a market cap of $202.12 million and approximately $28.40 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JUST has traded up 2.7% against the US dollar. One JUST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000134 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002282 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000283 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000352 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,081.98 or 0.06369923 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.31 or 0.00502217 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000246 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,190.36 or 0.30557109 BTC.
JUST Token Profile
JUST’s launch date was May 5th, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,902,080,000 tokens. JUST’s official Twitter account is @defi_just and its Facebook page is accessible here. JUST’s official website is just.network/#. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@tronfoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f.
Buying and Selling JUST
