Kathmere Capital Management LLC Buys 6,532 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $34,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of VZ stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. 361,403 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,554,232. The company has a market cap of $162.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.91. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $55.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were paid a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.75%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on VZ shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.