Kathmere Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Up 1.4 %

Philip Morris International stock traded up $1.40 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $101.07. 136,471 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,456,972. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.82. The company has a market cap of $156.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.69. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.15. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 118.75% and a net margin of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.50.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

