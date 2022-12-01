Kathmere Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,718 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Amgen by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Amgen by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 142 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in Amgen by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amgen by 59.7% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Amgen from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Amgen from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Amgen from $265.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Amgen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.19.

Amgen Stock Performance

AMGN traded down $4.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $282.10. The stock had a trading volume of 76,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,853,352. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.91. The firm has a market cap of $150.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $198.64 and a one year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.64 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $1.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $7.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

In other Amgen news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Read More

