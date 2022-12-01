Kathmere Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF (NYSEARCA:SWAN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,829 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,052 shares during the quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF were worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $97,000.

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF Stock Performance

Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $25.93. The stock had a trading volume of 721 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,889. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.53. Amplify BlackSwan Growth & Treasury Core ETF has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $36.43.

