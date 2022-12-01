Kathmere Capital Management LLC Sells 130,855 Shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC)

Kathmere Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 130,855 shares during the quarter. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Kathmere Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Kathmere Capital Management LLC owned about 15.75% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF worth $8,356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 1,618.6% during the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 103,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after purchasing an additional 30,064 shares during the period.

Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPYC traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $27.31. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,110. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.16. Simplify US Equity PLUS Convexity ETF has a 12 month low of $24.57 and a 12 month high of $37.94.

