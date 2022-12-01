Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys 597 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,580 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ANET. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Arista Networks Trading Up 0.1 %

ANET traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $139.40. 39,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,133,457. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $148.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day moving average of $113.12. The firm has a market cap of $42.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arista Networks

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.83, for a total value of $49,532.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,125.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total transaction of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,896.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 73,558 shares of company stock valued at $8,932,281. Insiders own 19.59% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.