Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Buys Shares of 151,489 JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF (BATS:JCPI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 151,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,000. JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $222,000. Stone Point Wealth LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $223,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $362,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $468,000.

JPMorgan Inflation Managed Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS:JCPI traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $46.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,322 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

