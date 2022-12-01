Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Decreases Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,992 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Yum! Brands by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 180,263 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $21,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in Yum! Brands by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 3,641 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Yum! Brands by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 44,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,307,000 after acquiring an additional 6,653 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on YUM shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $143.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $149.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.63.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

NYSE YUM traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $129.34. 25,485 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,883,964. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.65 and its 200-day moving average is $115.96. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.96 and a 12-month high of $139.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.05%.

Yum! Brands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Yum! Brands Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

