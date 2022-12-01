Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $2.66 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,758 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 5.4% in the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 120,070 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its position in McDonald’s by 1,761.6% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 8,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 8,068 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.5% during the first quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 45,985 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,371,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 2.5% during the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 67.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $272.76. 44,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,052,664. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $281.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $257.67 and a 200 day moving average of $254.09.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.48.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

See Also

