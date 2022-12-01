Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,883 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 1.1% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 135.9% in the first quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 217 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa Cuts Dividend

Shares of Visa stock traded down $0.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $216.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,901,650. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $195.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.47. The firm has a market cap of $408.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $174.60 and a 52 week high of $235.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.