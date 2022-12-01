Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Increases Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,329 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 2.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 33,417,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,317,000 after acquiring an additional 851,066 shares during the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 16.1% during the second quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 420,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,583,000 after acquiring an additional 58,256 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,326,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 5.5% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $371,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.92.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded down $1.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $81.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,514,166. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $147.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,159,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,439,479,681.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 1,463 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.04, for a total value of $117,098.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,803 shares in the company, valued at $144,312.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 132,050 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $10,338,194.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 31,159,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,439,479,681.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 601,293 shares of company stock valued at $47,659,759 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.