Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Lowers Stock Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC cut its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Sysco by 9.2% during the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Sysco by 0.5% during the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 24,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management lifted its holdings in Sysco by 4.6% during the second quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its holdings in Sysco by 3.0% during the second quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 4,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,280,341. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $79.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.29. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $68.05 and a 1-year high of $91.53.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SYY shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

