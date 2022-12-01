Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC Sells 1,065 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,421 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for about 1.8% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $7,746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,544 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 296 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 40,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,092,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.9% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,549 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $28,980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $220,000. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on BDX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $319.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $267.70.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $250.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,813,421. The stock has a market cap of $71.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $280.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.18%.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

