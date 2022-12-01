Keb Asset Management LLC Acquires 59,108 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Keb Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,108 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF makes up 14.6% of Keb Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Keb Asset Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF worth $23,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Covington Capital Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.09. The company had a trading volume of 800 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,988. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $38.59 and a 52-week high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.02.

